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Infant dies of measles in Wisconsin: What we know so far
By David Kesiena,6 days ago
A Wisconsin infant has died in a measles outbreak in the southwestern part of the state, health officials announced today. It is the state’s first measles death since 1990. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death. No further details are being released to protect the privacy of the child and family. Health Secretary Kirsten Johnson said her heart is broken for the family and called the death a tragedy, especially because measles is vaccine-preventable.
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