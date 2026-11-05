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Gov. Gavin Newsom halts California death penalties as victims’ families fight back
By Terry Shropshire,7 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made one of the most consequential criminal justice decisions of his political career, announcing plans to commute the death sentences of all 548 prisoners currently awaiting execution in the state and replace their punishments with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The sweeping decision,...
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