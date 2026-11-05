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NASA Artemis plan puts 3 giant rockets in the sky by 2027
By Gesi Lloyd,6 days ago
NASA has reshaped its Artemis program to put astronauts back on the moon in 2028. Under the new plan, Artemis III will no longer land on the moon. It will instead become a crewed test flight in Earth orbit in 2027, where astronauts will dock with lunar landers from both SpaceX and Blue Origin. Artemis IV will then attempt the first crewed moon landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972.