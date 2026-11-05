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Kei Henderson explains why Third + Hayden gives artists money they never have to pay back
By Vera Emoghene,6 days ago
Grammy Award-winning music executive Kei Henderson made her name as manager of 21 Savage. Now she is building a company that treats artists as people first. As Founder of Third + Hayden, Henderson signs artists early and lets them keep 100% ownership of their catalogs. Artists on the label also get a non-recoupable Personal Development Fund for therapy, fitness, coaching and other personal growth.