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How a Olive-Harvey College is fighting student hunger for free
By Eddy "Precise" Lamarre,5 days ago
A newly redesigned campus market in Chicago is helping students focus on their studies instead of worrying about their next meal. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, City Colleges of Chicago, Olive-Harvey College and the Greater Chicago Food Depository celebrated the grand opening of the redesigned Panther Market. The market provides free food and everyday essentials to students from 39 Chicago ZIP codes and 19 suburbs.