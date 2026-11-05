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Smoke DZA hopes New EP ‘We Outside’ moves frustrated voters
By Dempsey May Ayuco,5 days ago
With Benny the Butcher, Bun B and Beanie Sigel in tow, the New York rapper’s new EP argues that the votes that matter most often happen close to home. Smoke DZA has spent years trading bars with some of hip-hop’s most respected names. Now the New York rapper is calling on those relationships for something bigger than a hit record: getting his audience to the polls, and not only when the presidency is on the line.