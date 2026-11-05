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Wendy’s rejects a $1.4 billion buyout to gamble on thicker bacon
By Jeric Macaraan,5 days ago
Wendy’s has turned down a $1.4 billion buyout offer, choosing instead to bet its turnaround on thicker bacon, creamier Frostys and a renewed focus on food quality. New chief executive Bob Wright laid out the plan during Thursday’s earnings call, revealing a strategy that closely mirrors the playbook Burger King used to drive a sales surge in 2026. The approach centers on convincing fast food diners that paying higher prices is worth it if the food quality actually improves to match what customers expect.