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TikTok launches a secret shopping app that could upend Amazon and Temu
By Jeric Macaraan,4 days ago
TikTok has taken a major step deeper into ecommerce, rolling out a standalone shopping app in select markets as it works to turn scrolling into spending. The new app lets users browse personalized product recommendations, shop directly through live streams and short-form videos, unlock app-exclusive deals, check out within the app, track orders and reach customer support, all without opening the main feed. It was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra and is currently live in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines on both iOS and Android.