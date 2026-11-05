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OpenAI data centers: Backlash forces new community policy blueprint
By Gesi Lloyd,5 days ago
OpenAI says it will pay the full cost of electricity for the data centers it owns and operates, publish construction plans, seek input from neighbors and stop using nondisclosure agreements with public officials. The company released those commitments today, Nov. 5, two days after voters in 10 states backed restrictions or rejected pro-development proposals in 40 of 41 local data center ballot measures, according to a Ballotpedia analysis and results gathered by CNBC.