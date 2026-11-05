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How Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell’s book hit No. 1
By Tega Egwabor,4 days ago
Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell has added a major new title to his name: bestselling author. The founder and lead pastor of 2819 Church in Atlanta saw his debut book, Contend: Standing Boldly for Biblical Truth While Winning the War Within, debut at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list. The book was released Oct. 13 by W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.