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Overnight Humboldt Park gunfire leaves 2 teens hurt
By David Kesiena,5 days ago
Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting early today, in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, and police are still looking for the shooter. Chicago police said the boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing in an alley in the 1400 block of North Fairfield Avenue, near Hirsch Street, when gunfire broke out. They heard shots and realized they had been hit. No one is in custody.