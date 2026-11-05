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Bluesky hits record surge as election night ignites a frenzy
By Jeric Macaraan,4 days ago
Election night turned into the busiest day of the year for Bluesky, as the platform recorded its highest volume of posts, replies and likes since January. Bluesky chief executive Toni Schneider said the numbers started climbing the moment results began rolling in Tuesday night, describing it as a wave of new users joining alongside old faces returning to the app. Posts and likes on Bluesky roughly doubled during the stretch covering the US midterm elections, a jump the company had not seen all year.