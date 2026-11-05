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Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean take the Fugees global, one collage at a time
By Nagashia Jackson,4 days ago
Somewhere right now, a phone is ringing. Only this time, you’re the one calling and the Fugees are picking up. Three decades after The Score turned a crew of Jersey-and-Haiti-raised dreamers into the biggest group on the planet, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean are trading the arena microphone for something far more personal: a telephone line. Dial +1 (424) 7-FUGEES, and you’ve stepped inside Fugees Hopeline, a global listen-and-respond artwork built with the international public art platform Circa. Callers in the States can dial straight through. Everyone else can reach the same number over WhatsApp without paying a cent in international charges.