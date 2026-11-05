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Robin Shine Maddox on sisterhood, self care and saying no
By Dorcas Onasa,2 days ago
Robin Shine Maddox is a women’s empowerment advocate, breast cancer survivor and founder of the She Shines Conference. The annual gathering brings women together for encouragement, personal growth, spiritual enrichment and connection. The 7th annual conference takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 7500 Germantown Ave., in Philadelphia, under the theme “You Still Matter.”
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