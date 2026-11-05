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Iowa post office shooting leaves 3 hurt as police sweep
By Gesi Lloyd,4 days ago
Three people were hurt this morning, Nov. 5, when gunfire broke out inside an Iowa post office, and police say the suspected shooter is in custody. The shooting happened at the main post office in Des Moines, the state’s capital and largest city. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI that all three victims suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening.