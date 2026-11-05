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5 hard truths about what really causes plane accidents
By David Kesiena,4 days ago
Technical fault or human error? In most plane accidents it is both, plus a chain of other factors. Investigators rarely find a single cause. They find design choices, maintenance, training, procedures, weather, fatigue and split-second decisions that line up in the wrong order. Commercial aviation is among the safest ways to travel, with about one accident per million flights in recent years, according to industry safety reports.