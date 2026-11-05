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Catastrophic flood slams Georgia and Tennessee border
By David Kesiena,2 days ago
Water rescues and evacuations are underway in North Georgia and southern Tennessee today, after flash flood emergencies, the highest level of flood warning, were issued for the border towns of McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee. The National Weather Service says the river crested just above the record set in 1990, reaching a level that qualifies as a catastrophic flood event.
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