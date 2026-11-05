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The Hitmakers behind “Grenade” and “Party in the USA” on their new album
By Dorcas Onasa,2 days ago
Some band names come out of a marketing meeting. Louis York came off a map. Chuck Harmony grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois. Claude Kelly grew up in New York City. Put the two places together and you get one of the most quietly influential songwriting and production partnerships in modern music, now stepping into the spotlight for itself.