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More bomb threats force unplanned landings, rattle airports across Europe.
By Dempsey May Ayuco,2 days ago
A second wave of hoax warnings in three days forced diversions from Paris to Sofia, and security experts suspect someone is watching how Europe responds. For the second time in a single week, airline passengers across Europe watched routine flights turn into emergency diversions. On Thursday morning, a fresh round of bomb threats targeted planes bound for Prague, Paris, Rome, Brussels and Warsaw, sending pilots to unscheduled airports and military jets into the sky as escorts. By midday, none of the warnings had proved genuine.