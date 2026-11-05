undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shardé Simpson White breaks down music ownership and artist rights
2 days ago
Entertainment attorney and Billboard-recognized music lawyer Shardé Simpson White joins rolling out to discuss music ownership, protecting artists’ rights and the hidden risks in recording and distribution agreements. From her early days at Roc Nation to launching Hello Wilma, she shares essential advice for independent artists navigating today’s music industry.