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Robin Shine Maddox: The Breast Cancer Survivor helping women in Philadelphia
By Dorcas Onasa,2 days ago
Before she became the founder of a conference that gathers women from across Philadelphia, Robin Shine Maddox was facing a breast cancer diagnosis and a long, painful road. Today she is a women’s empowerment advocate, a cancer survivor, and the driving force behind the annual She Shines Conference. That conference is built around encouragement, personal growth, spiritual enrichment, and meaningful connection.