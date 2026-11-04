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Christian Blaque Meier and the film that sold out theaters
By Dorcas Onasa,3 days ago
Christian Blaque Meier began his career as an actor and went on to become a producer, writer, director and IATSE Local 161 production coordinator in Atlanta. Over more than a decade, he has worked on independent projects and multimillion dollar features in Atlanta and New York. His work has earned festival recognition, including sold out theaters at Academy affiliated festivals.