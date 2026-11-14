Rolling Meadows and nearby Arlington Heights are busy hiring for nurses and clinical staff right now, with solid pay and steady schedules. If you’re in healthcare and live in the area, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital)

Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital) Location: Arlington Heights, near Rolling Meadows, IL

Arlington Heights, near Salary: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Type: Part Time or Full Time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00am–7:30pm, every other weekend

Day-shift RN role on a Medical Pulmonary Unit with no required travel. Good fit if you like acute care, 12-hour shifts, and strong benefits like PTO, retirement match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Arlington Heights & surrounding offices (based near Rolling Meadows)

Arlington Heights & surrounding offices (based near Rolling Meadows) Salary: $35.15 – $54.48/hour

Type: Full Time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm

Clinic-based phone triage RN role with no weekends or holidays. You’ll handle inbound/outbound calls, patient education, and office support, with occasional floating to nearby clinics.

Employer: Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital)

Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital) Location: Arlington Heights, near Rolling Meadows, IL

Arlington Heights, near Salary: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Type: Full Time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00am–7:30pm, 4 weekend shifts per 2-week period

Designed for nurses who prefer weekend day shifts and a consistent schedule. You’ll provide full-scope inpatient care with access to incentive pay and career growth pathways.

Employer: Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital)

Endeavor Health (Northwest Community Hospital) Location: Arlington Heights, near Rolling Meadows, IL

Arlington Heights, near Salary: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Type: Full Time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00pm–7:30am, every other weekend

Night-shift RN role on a post-surgical unit, ideal if you like surgical patients and overnight work. Includes premium pay options, tuition reimbursement, and strong clinical support.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Near Rolling Meadows, IL

Near Salary: $41.86 – $64.88/hour

Type: Full Time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends/holidays

Collaborative oncology RN role in an outpatient infusion center. Great if you want weekday-only hours and have oncology, ED, ICU, or PACU experience.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Arlington Heights, near Rolling Meadows, IL

Arlington Heights, near Salary: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Type: Full Time, 2:30pm–11:00pm, Mon–Fri

Evening OR charge RN role where you’ll lead the team and manage patient care in surgery. Good match if you have strong clinical skills and want leadership plus steady weekday hours.

Employer: Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Location: Near Rolling Meadows, IL

Near Salary: $37.25 – $57.74/hour

Type: Full Time, day shift (hours vary)

Day-shift RN role in an ambulatory surgery center, focused on pre/post-op care and same-day procedures. Offers premium pay options, PTO, and retirement with company match.

Employer: Parkway Dental

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Salary: $20.00 – $27.00/hour

Type: Full Time, regular daytime hours, no evenings or weekends

Modern, high-tech dental office seeking an experienced Dental Assistant (1+ year required). You’ll get a flexible schedule, PTO, employee discount, and even access to an on-site gym.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.