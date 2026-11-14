Rolling Meadows has a nice mix of food jobs right now, from first restaurant roles to full-on management. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to run the show.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hour

Entry-level role with no experience needed and paid training. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year through training and performance.

Employer: Cal Block, LLC

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead the Culinary and Nutritional Services Department in a care setting. This is a management role handling menus, staff, budgets, quality, and compliance for resident nutrition and kitchen operations.

Employer: Honey Berry Pancakes & Café (We Eat Hospitality Group)

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health insurance, 2 weeks paid vacation, employee discount

Run day-to-day operations at a busy breakfast café: manage staff, schedules, payroll, and guest experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years restaurant management and want to grow with a fast-growing restaurant group.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.