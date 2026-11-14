Rolling Meadows has some strong sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you like building relationships and closing deals. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Location: Rolling Meadows, IL (60008)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Total compensation $85K–$100K+ (no cap)

Outside sales role focused on pre-need planning using company-provided leads (web, mail, in-person seminars). Includes training pay, sales workshops, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid sick time, plus room to grow across the U.S. and Canada.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$140,000 (salaried)

Banking relationship manager role serving Japanese commercial clients, driving revenue through deal structuring, credit approvals, and cross-selling. Ideal if you have 5+ years in corporate banking or relationship management, strong financial analysis skills, and can work in both English and Japanese.

Employer: US Tech Solutions

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL (field-based)

Type: Contract, 6+ months

Salary: Not listed

Contract B2B business development role selling wired and wireless services into multi-family and multi-tenant properties. Heavy local travel (up to 75%), lots of face-to-face owner/developer meetings, and a focus on landing long-term marketing and access agreements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.