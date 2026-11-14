Rolling Meadows has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from hands-on leadership in local offices to flexible remote tax work tied to the area.

Here are several solid Accounting & Finance openings in Rolling Meadows, IL worth a look:

Employer: Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Lead accounting and financial reporting for a high-tech, growing company that builds advanced radio systems. This role owns the full close process, budgeting, and analysis, and comes with strong benefits like generous vacation, a paid 5-week sabbatical every 5 years, 401(k) match, and full health coverage.

Employer: The Meher Group USA

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run both finance and purchasing for a fast-growing, family-owned global parts manufacturer. You’ll lead small teams, own month- and quarter-end close, and oversee purchasing and imports, with benefits including 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Remote, tied to Illinois (must live in the U.S.)

Remote, tied to (must live in the U.S.) Type: Part-time (20+ hours/week)

Pay (Illinois): $27.37 – $34.97 per hour, plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Perfect if you’re a CPA, EA, or tax attorney who wants flexible, work-from-home hours helping TurboTax customers by video. You’ll give tax advice, prepare returns, and explain tax concepts in plain language using Intuit’s tools.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.