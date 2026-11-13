Rolling Meadows is quietly building a strong bench of senior leaders, especially in risk, operations, and sustainability. If you’re ready for a big next step, these executive roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Gallagher

Gallagher Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

Lead Gallagher’s global RPA business operations, owning strategy, execution, and P&L across multiple countries and teams. This role is ideal if you have 12+ years of senior leadership, love building high-performing teams, and want a seat at the table on major operational decisions.

Employer: ERM

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL (role can sit near major markets, including Chicago)

(role can sit near major markets, including Chicago) Type: Full-time, Partner-level

Salary: $200,300 – $258,200 base + potential bonus

Equity-track Partner role leading ESG and M&A advisory for data centers and digital infrastructure across North America. You’ll drive multimillion-dollar deals, grow a high-performing team, and help top investors and hyperscalers manage sustainability risk while scaling digital infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend who’s ready for a bigger leadership challenge.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.