📣 Rolling Meadows Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Rolling Meadows has a steady flow of sales and client-facing roles right now, especially for folks who like tech, pharma, and finance. Here are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: Epiq Solutions

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Support a high-tech radio communications company by handling quotes, orders, and customer questions for the sales team. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, love organizing information in tools like Salesforce and Excel, and want strong benefits like flexible hours, generous vacation, a 5-week sabbatical every 5 years, 401(k) match, and full health coverage.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the main contact for a book of finance and insurance clients, handling renewals, coverage reviews, and day-to-day service. Good fit if you know insurance, enjoy building long-term client relationships, and like solving coverage and risk questions with carriers and internal teams.

Employer: Comecer

Location: Rolling Meadows, IL (selling across North America)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead CAPEX sales of advanced aseptic fill/finish and isolation technology for pharma and cell & gene therapy clients. Ideal if you’re a seasoned B2B sales pro comfortable with key accounts, travel, and high-value technical systems, plus helping launch new solutions and driving territory revenue.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company may have related roles or future openings worth tracking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.