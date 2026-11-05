🛒 Rolling Meadows Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Rolling Meadows has some solid retail openings right now, with big-name employers hiring at $15–$29/hour. Good options here if you want steady hours, benefits, or a flexible side job.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Rolling Meadows, IL Salary: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Application window through: 01/04/2027

Help customers with everyday health and wellness needs, run the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Full-time hours plus a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) make this a strong pick if you want stable work and room to grow.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Rolling Meadows, IL

Rolling Meadows, IL Salary: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Application window through: 01/04/2027

Same core role as the full-time CVS position—customer service, cashier work, stocking, and helping across store departments—but with fewer hours and more flexibility. Part-time staff can still access a range of benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and some voluntary programs, depending on hours.

Employer: Walmart #2815

Location: 1460 Golf Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Salary: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)

Work in the grocery and consumables area, stocking products, building seasonal displays, and helping customers find what they need. This role stands out for its higher pay range, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, leave options, discounts), and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.