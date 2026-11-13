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Rolling Hills Estates
⚠️ City email temporarily down due to Microsoft outage
9 days ago
⚠️ City email down due to Microsoft outage
The City of Rolling Hills Estates email system is currently affected by a global Microsoft service outage.
If you need to reach City staff:
- Call the appropriate department by phone, or
- Visit City Hall in person during normal business hours
You can find phone numbers and staff contacts in the City Staff Directory on the City’s website.
The City thanks you for your patience while this issue is ongoing.
More Info: Microsoft Service Outage | News List | Rolling Hil...
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