Rolla’s retail scene is small but steady, and a couple of solid roles are open right now. Good options here if you like customer service and want either management growth or flexible side income.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Rolla, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a management-track role where you help run the store, lead staff, handle inventory, and even open/close the store. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail or leadership experience, want benefits, and are ready to grow into a full Store Manager position.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: SPAR Group / SFS

Location: Rolla, ND

Type: Project-based / Independent contractor

Salary: Not listed (competitive project-based pay)

Flexible side-gig style work doing product resets, stocking, displays, and audits for big-name retailers. You set your own schedule within service windows, work mostly weekday day hours, and need a smartphone plus reliable transportation.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.