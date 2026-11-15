Rolla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced.

Here are several Healthcare & Medical roles hiring now in Rolla, Missouri:

Employer: Phelps Health

Phelps Health Location: Rolla, MO

Rolla, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy hospital retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, manage OTC stock, and assist customers at the counter and on the phone. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, like staying active on your feet, and want a path to grow in a large local health system.

Employer: Compass Health Network

Compass Health Network Location: Rolla, MO

Rolla, MO Type: Full-time, evenings (Mon–Fri 3:00 pm–11:30 pm )

Full-time, evenings (Mon–Fri ) Salary: Not listed

Support people during behavioral health crises at the Behavioral Health Crisis Center by helping with daily needs, safety checks, and a calm, clean environment. Good for someone with at least 1 year of psych/nursing/ER experience (preferred) who wants hands-on work and to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Rolla, MO

Rolla, MO Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30 am–4:00 pm

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key perk: Eligible for Education Debt Reduction Program (EDRP) with potential student loan reimbursement (up to $200,000), per VA review and rules

Advanced RRT role focused on complex pulmonary function testing, quality control, and staff training for veteran care. You’ll need a CoARC-accredited education, active RRT license and credential, CPFT or RPFT, and GS-11-equivalent experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.