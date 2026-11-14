Rolla’s tech scene is busy thanks to Missouri S&T, and they’re hiring for well-paid IT roles right now. If you like campus life, stable work, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T)

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) Location: Rolla, MO (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,944 – $86,632/year

Hands-on network role keeping campus data, voice, and Wi‑Fi running across classrooms, labs, dorms, and offices. You’ll install and troubleshoot switches/routers/APs, work with copper and fiber cabling, and team up with cybersecurity and infrastructure staff.

Employer: Missouri S&T

Missouri S&T Location: Rolla, MO (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,944 – $86,632/year

Developer-style role focused on automation and integrations using tools like Python, PowerShell, APIs, and CI/CD. You’ll build workflows that connect systems, cut manual work, and support core university IT services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.