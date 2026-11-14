Rolla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to federal service. Here are several local roles with solid pay and flexible schedules.

Employer: AbriCare

AbriCare Location: Rolla, MO & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour (with potential increases based on certification, experience, and client needs)

Provide in-home care so clients can stay safe and independent where they live. Flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, 401(k) with match, lifestyle savings account (for eligible full-time), and cash rewards make this a strong fit for CNAs/APCs who want meaningful, steady work.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Rolla, MO

Type: Full-time (GS-13 Clinical Pharmacist)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., no weekends or holidays

Advanced clinical pharmacy role serving veterans, with authority to manage and adjust medication therapy. Comes with federal paid time off (37–50 days/year), pension, federal 401(k) with up to 5% VA contributions, and access to federal health, vision, dental, and life insurance.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Location: Rolla, MO

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $450–$575 per day + uncapped bonus potential

Schedule: Every other weekend or weekends

Serve as a key provider in a skilled nursing facility, managing acute and chronic conditions with strong support and tech tools. Great for NPs or PAs with a Missouri DEA license who want high day rates, bonuses, and a predictable weekend-only schedule.

Employer: Altea Healthcare

Location: East Missouri (based from Rolla, MO)

Type: Part-time / PRN, multi-site

Pay: $450–$575 per day + uncapped bonus potential

Travel: Multiple facilities, ~50% travel, on-call days/nights, weekdays, weekends, holidays

Similar clinical work to the weekend role, but across several facilities in East Missouri with on-call coverage. Best for experienced NPs or PAs with a current DEA license who like variety, regional travel, and flexible PRN scheduling.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.