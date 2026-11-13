Rolla’s care and support jobs are busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work with people. If you’re patient, kind, and ready to help others live better, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Rolla, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This role stands out for on-demand pay, benefits, PTO, and strong career growth options, all while you build real, long-term relationships.

Employer: Sevita (Mentor Community Services)

Sevita (Mentor Community Services) Location: Rolla, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $18.65/hour

Help people reach personal goals, stay active in the community, and manage daily living tasks. This full-time spot offers competitive pay, on-demand pay, medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with match, plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rolla, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead fun, meaningful activities for older adults in a skilled nursing setting—think crafts, music, exercise, and outings. This job is appealing if you’re creative and social, with perks like health, dental, vision, HSA contribution, daily pay option, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time. Share this with a friend who’d be great at caring for others.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.