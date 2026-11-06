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🏥 Rolla, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From PCA to Director
Rolla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on bedside care to leadership roles. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.
Personal Care Attendant (Nights, Memory Care)
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Parkside Memory Care
- Location: Rolla, MO
- Type: Part-time (night shifts)
- Pay: $16–$17.50/hour
Help seniors with daily care in a newly renovated memory care community that prides itself on a family-like feel and no agency staffing. Good fit if you’re patient, kind, and want strong training, daily pay access, and a path to grow your clinical career.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: 1503 E 10th St, Rolla, MO 65401
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive; depends on experience (see DaVita site for details)
Provide life-saving dialysis care for patients with kidney disease in a fast-paced outpatient clinic. No dialysis experience needed—DaVita offers paid training, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and long-term patient relationships.
Director of Rehabilitation (DOR)
- Employer: Aegis Therapies
- Location: Rolla, MO (nursing home / skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Full-time, salaried (about 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the rehab team in a skilled nursing/rehab setting while still using your PT, OT, PTA, COTA, or SLP skills. Comes with unlimited CEUs, flexible schedule, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and room to grow into higher leadership or specialized clinical paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and ways to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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