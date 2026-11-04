📅 $10 Chicken Benefit Dinner to support Feeding America

📅 Chicken Benefit Dinner supports Feeding America

Lambda Chi Alpha at Missouri S&T is hosting its annual Chicken Benefit Dinner on Sunday, November 8, from 11 AM to 7 PM at 1705 N. Pine St., Rolla.

For $10 per plate, you get:

Grilled or fried chicken

Green beans

Mashed potatoes

Rolls

Ice cream

A drink

Delivery is available within Rolla for an extra $1, and meals are sold while supplies last.

All proceeds go to Feeding America, making this Lambda Chi’s largest philanthropy event. The whole community is invited to stop by or order in, enjoy a full meal, and help fight hunger at the same time.