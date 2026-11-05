Should You Do Roth Conversions in a Down Market?

Watching a retirement account fall is never comfortable. But a market decline can create one of the more interesting tax-planning opportunities in retirement: converting investments from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA while those investments are temporarily worth less. If the assets eventually recover inside the Roth, that rebound can potentially occur without future federal income tax on qualified withdrawals.

That does not mean a falling market automatically makes a Roth conversion a good idea. You still have to pay income tax on the amount converted, and a large conversion can push you into a higher tax bracket, increase Medicare premiums or interfere with other parts of the financial plan. The opportunity comes from paying tax on a temporarily smaller account value—not from the market decline itself.

Why a Down Market Can Lower the Cost of a Roth Conversion

Imagine you own an investment worth $100,000 inside a traditional IRA. If you convert the entire investment to a Roth IRA, roughly $100,000 is generally added to your taxable income for the year. Now imagine the market falls and the investment is temporarily worth $75,000.

Converting at that point creates taxable income based on the lower $75,000 value. If the investment later recovers to $100,000 inside the Roth, that $25,000 recovery has occurred in the Roth account rather than the traditional IRA. Assuming the Roth withdrawal rules are eventually satisfied, that future growth can be withdrawn tax-free.

The investment itself has not magically become better because its price fell. The advantage is that an investor who already intended to move the asset to Roth may be able to move the same number of shares while recognizing less taxable income.

The Bigger Question Is Whether You Should Convert at All

A down market can improve the economics of a Roth conversion, but it cannot make a bad tax strategy good. Before converting, the more important question is whether paying tax today is likely to be preferable to paying it later. Someone currently in a relatively low tax bracket with a large traditional IRA may have a stronger case than someone already paying a very high marginal rate.

That is why retirement timing matters so much. Many people experience several years after leaving work when wages disappear but Social Security and required minimum distributions have not fully begun. Taxable income may temporarily be much lower during that period, creating room for Roth conversions at more attractive rates.

If markets happen to decline during the same window, two opportunities can overlap. The retiree may have both lower taxable income and lower asset values. That combination can make a conversion significantly more attractive than it was during the final working years.

You Don’t Have to Convert the Entire IRA

Roth conversions are often discussed as though someone must choose between converting everything or doing nothing. In practice, partial conversions can provide much more control. A retiree might convert $25,000, $50,000 or another amount chosen to remain within a desired tax range.

That approach is particularly useful during volatile markets. Instead of trying to identify the exact bottom, someone can complete conversions gradually throughout the year. If stocks continue falling, another portion could potentially be converted later at an even lower value.

The objective is not market timing. It is using available tax-bracket space while avoiding an unnecessarily large tax bill. A disciplined partial-conversion strategy can accomplish that without requiring a prediction about when the market will recover.

The Recovery Is Where the Strategy Can Become Powerful

The strongest argument for converting depressed assets is what happens after the conversion. Suppose an investment falls from $100,000 to $70,000 and is converted to a Roth. If it eventually returns to $100,000, the $30,000 rebound occurred inside the Roth rather than the traditional IRA.

Leave the same investment in the traditional IRA and the recovery remains part of the pretax account. The money generally becomes taxable when eventually distributed. A successful conversion essentially moves future recovery into a different tax environment.

The longer the money remains invested, the more important that distinction can become. A retiree converting at 60 could potentially have decades of Roth growth ahead. Someone converting at 85 for money expected to be spent next year has much less time for tax-free compounding to offset the conversion cost.

Paying the Tax From Outside the IRA Can Improve the Outcome

One of the most important practical questions is how the conversion tax will be paid. When possible, paying the tax with cash or assets outside the retirement account allows the entire converted amount to reach the Roth. That gives more money the opportunity to grow inside the tax-free account.

Suppose $50,000 is converted and the tax bill is paid from a savings account. The entire $50,000 remains invested in the Roth. If taxes instead have to be withheld from the retirement money itself, less of the original account completes the conversion and less capital remains invested.

Outside money is not always available, and selling investments in a taxable brokerage account can create capital gains of its own. The tax funding strategy therefore matters almost as much as the conversion amount. A conversion that looks attractive before considering those secondary taxes can become less compelling afterward.

Medicare Can Turn a Good Conversion Into an Expensive One

Retirees on Medicare also need to watch income carefully. Roth conversions increase modified adjusted gross income, which can trigger higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums through IRMAA. Because Medicare generally uses income from two years earlier, the financial consequence can appear well after the conversion takes place.

That does not mean crossing an IRMAA threshold automatically makes a conversion a mistake. A temporary increase in Medicare premiums may be worth accepting if the conversion significantly reduces future required distributions and taxes. But the surcharge belongs in the calculation.

This is particularly important when someone is considering a large conversion after a severe market decline. Lower asset values may tempt the retiree to convert substantially more at once. The best opportunity is not necessarily the largest conversion possible; it is the amount that produces the best overall tax result.

Early Retirees Have a Different Healthcare Issue

People retiring before Medicare eligibility may need to consider Affordable Care Act coverage instead. Marketplace premium assistance is tied to household income, and Roth conversions can increase modified adjusted gross income. A large conversion can therefore reduce health-insurance subsidies.

That creates an unusual trade-off. The stock market may be down and the income-tax cost of the conversion may look attractive, but lost ACA assistance could make the effective cost much higher. Someone receiving significant marketplace subsidies should calculate that impact before moving money.

This is another reason there is no universal “convert when stocks fall” rule. The same $50,000 conversion can have very different consequences for a 62-year-old using ACA coverage and a 68-year-old already enrolled in Medicare.

Future RMDs Are One of the Biggest Reasons to Consider It

Large traditional retirement accounts eventually create required minimum distributions. Those withdrawals generate taxable income whether the retiree needs the money or not. A traditional account that recovers strongly after a bear market can therefore become an even larger future RMD problem.

Roth conversions reduce the pretax balance that future RMD calculations are based on. Roth IRAs also do not have lifetime RMDs for the original owner. That gives retirees more control over when and whether retirement assets create taxable income.

For someone with a relatively modest traditional account, future RMDs may not create a significant problem. For someone with $1 million, $2 million or substantially more in pretax accounts, reducing the balance during lower-income years can become much more valuable.

A Down Market Can Help With the RMD Problem Twice

A market decline already reduces the balance of a traditional IRA, which means future RMDs would initially be smaller even without a conversion. That is one argument against assuming every decline should trigger aggressive Roth activity. If the market stays lower, part of the future tax problem has already been reduced naturally.

The Roth opportunity comes if the investor believes those assets will eventually recover and wants some of that recovery to occur outside the traditional account. Converting while values are depressed moves future appreciation into the Roth. The strategy therefore depends partly on a long-term expectation that the investment remains worth owning.

This is why the decision should start with investment quality. A terrible investment does not become a good Roth-conversion candidate simply because it lost 40%. The underlying asset should still fit the long-term portfolio.

The Survivor Tax Problem Can Make Conversions More Valuable

Married couples have another reason to consider Roth conversions before tax rates become less favorable. After one spouse dies, the survivor will generally file as a single taxpayer rather than married filing jointly. The survivor may still have much of the same IRA balance while gaining access to much narrower tax brackets.

Social Security can also change because the surviving spouse generally keeps the higher eligible benefit rather than both full benefits. Household income may therefore decline somewhat while taxable IRA distributions remain substantial. That can create unexpectedly high marginal tax rates for the surviving spouse.

Reducing the traditional IRA while both spouses are alive can help. The surviving spouse inherits more tax-free Roth assets and potentially smaller future RMDs. A market decline can provide an opportunity to accomplish some of that conversion at lower asset values.

Don’t Convert Just Because the Market Is Scary

Market declines create emotional pressure to do something. That is exactly when investors need to distinguish between a planned tax decision and a reaction to falling prices. A Roth conversion should not be an attempt to make a portfolio loss feel productive.

The investment decision and tax decision should be evaluated separately. If an asset no longer belongs in the portfolio, moving it into a Roth does not fix the underlying problem. If the investment is still appropriate and the retiree already wanted more Roth exposure, the lower valuation may provide an advantageous moment to act.

This distinction prevents tax planning from becoming disguised market timing. The conversion should fit a long-term retirement strategy regardless of whether stocks recover next month or three years from now.

Don’t Assume the Market Will Bounce Back Immediately

The classic Roth-conversion argument assumes depressed assets eventually recover. Historically, broad stock markets have recovered from major declines, but the timing is unpredictable and individual companies can permanently lose value. Converting an asset does not guarantee the tax-free recovery investors hope to capture.

That means the conversion should make sense even if the rebound takes years. Retirees need enough cash and other resources that they are not forced to withdraw the newly converted Roth assets shortly afterward. Roth money often becomes more valuable when it has time to compound.

A long horizon also helps justify paying taxes upfront. Someone converting assets that may remain invested for another 15 or 20 years has more opportunity for tax-free growth than someone expecting to spend the money almost immediately.

A Down Market Can Also Create Tax-Loss Opportunities Elsewhere

Taxable brokerage accounts behave differently from retirement accounts. If investments fall below their purchase price, selling them may create capital losses that can offset capital gains and potentially up to $3,000 of ordinary income annually under current federal rules, with unused losses generally carried forward.

Losses inside an IRA cannot be harvested in the same way. But a retiree may simultaneously harvest losses in a brokerage account and convert depressed investments inside an IRA. Coordinating the two strategies can improve the overall tax plan even though the transactions are governed by different rules.

Care is needed around the wash-sale rule when repurchasing substantially identical securities after realizing a loss in a taxable account. The objective should be coordinating tax opportunities without accidentally creating another tax problem.

Social Security Can Change the Conversion Math

Once Social Security begins, a Roth conversion can also cause more of the benefit to become taxable. Social Security taxation is based on provisional income, which includes adjusted gross income, tax-exempt interest and half of Social Security benefits. A conversion adds ordinary taxable income and can therefore push more Social Security into the taxable calculation.

That does not mean the conversion itself is taxed twice. Rather, the added income can cause a larger percentage of Social Security benefits to become taxable. The retiree’s effective marginal tax rate can therefore be higher than the ordinary tax bracket suggests.

This creates another reason the years before Social Security can be attractive for conversions. If someone retires at 62 and delays Social Security until 67 or 70, those intervening years may offer both lower income and fewer tax interactions.

The Best Time May Be Before Anyone Is Talking About RMDs

People tend to become interested in Roth conversions once required distributions are about to begin. By then, some of the best planning years may already have passed. The most valuable window can be shortly after retirement when wages have disappeared and RMDs are still far away.

A down market during that period can magnify the opportunity. Lower income provides tax-bracket space while lower market values allow more shares to move into the Roth for the same amount of taxable income. That combination is difficult to manufacture later.

The window will not last forever. Social Security begins, pensions may start and RMDs eventually become mandatory. Roth planning works best when it begins before those income sources start stacking on top of one another.

What About Someone With $1 Million in an IRA?

Consider a hypothetical retiree with $1 million in a traditional IRA who does not need withdrawals for current expenses. A 20% market decline takes the account to $800,000. The retiree could simply wait for the portfolio to recover, leaving all future appreciation in the traditional IRA.

Another possibility would be converting $50,000 or $100,000 while values are depressed. If the converted assets eventually recover inside the Roth, that recovery would occur in the tax-free account. Meanwhile, the remaining traditional IRA would be slightly smaller when future RMDs are calculated.

Whether that makes sense depends on the retiree’s tax bracket and other income. The example illustrates why the decision is not simply about market direction. It is about using a market decline to execute a tax move that already fits the retirement plan.

You Don’t Have to Find the Bottom

Nobody knows when a bear market has reached its lowest point until after the recovery has already started. Waiting for the perfect moment can cause retirees to miss the tax opportunity entirely. Roth conversion planning does not require that kind of precision.

Someone who intends to convert $100,000 over a year might divide it into several smaller conversions. If markets continue falling, later conversions occur at lower values. If markets recover, at least some assets were already moved during the decline.

That method reduces the pressure to make one enormous market call. It also provides more control over taxable income as the year develops. The retiree can stop converting if other income unexpectedly increases.

December 31 Still Matters

Roth conversions generally must be completed by the end of the calendar year to count for that year’s taxes. A retiree cannot wait until filing the tax return the following April and retroactively decide to use unused tax-bracket space from the prior year. Once December 31 passes, that year’s conversion opportunity is gone.

That makes year-end planning particularly important after a volatile market. By fall, retirees often have a clearer picture of wages, pensions, dividends, realized gains and other taxable income. They can then determine how much conversion room remains.

The market may recover before year-end, of course, which is why there is no perfect formula. The point is to monitor both taxes and portfolio values throughout the year rather than waiting until the final week of December.

The Best Conversion Is Usually Not the Biggest One

A market decline can make a large conversion tempting. The more assets moved at depressed prices, the more potential recovery could eventually happen inside the Roth. But maximizing the conversion amount is not the same as maximizing the financial benefit.

A large conversion can jump across multiple tax brackets, trigger Medicare surcharges and increase the taxation of Social Security. The final dollars converted may therefore be taxed far more heavily than the first dollars. That can erase much of the advantage created by lower market values.

The better question is how much should be converted at an acceptable marginal cost. Often that means stopping at a predetermined tax threshold and leaving additional conversions for future years.

Roth Conversions Are About Flexibility, Not Predictions

The strongest argument for Roth conversions is not that future tax rates are guaranteed to rise. Nobody knows what Congress will do decades from now. The value comes from having money available in different tax buckets.

Traditional IRA withdrawals generally create taxable income. Qualified Roth withdrawals generally do not, while taxable brokerage accounts offer another set of capital-gains rules. Having access to all three gives retirees more control over how future spending affects taxes.

A down market can be an opportunity to build that flexibility at a lower tax cost. It is not a prediction that stocks will rebound immediately or that tax rates will inevitably rise. It is simply a chance to move assets when their taxable value is temporarily lower.

So, Should You Do a Roth Conversion in a Down Market?

For some retirees, the answer can be yes. A market decline can be an especially attractive time to convert when you are already in a relatively low-income year, have a large traditional retirement balance, expect the investment to recover over the long term and can pay the conversion tax without creating other financial problems.

For others, waiting can make more sense. Someone in a high tax bracket, dependent on ACA subsidies, close to an important Medicare threshold or expecting significantly lower income later may have little reason to accelerate taxes merely because stocks declined.

The market drop is therefore not the strategy. It is an opportunity inside a larger strategy. If a Roth conversion already makes sense for your retirement plan, lower market values can allow you to move more future growth into the Roth while paying tax on less money today.

Intended for educational purposes only. Opinions expressed are not intended as investment advice or to predict future performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Neither the information presented, nor any opinion expressed constitutes a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Consult your financial professional before making any investment decisions. Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice.

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• Investment Advisory and Financial Planning Services are offered through Pure Financial Advisors, LLC. A Registered Investment Advisor.

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• Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice and are not intended as investment advice or to predict future performance.

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