25 Healthy, Low-Cost Recipes for Every Meal of the Day

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Cooking at home helps your wallet and your body. Eating out often costs a lot and may lead to food with less nutrition.

Meals made at home with simple items are a smart pick. They can make tasty, cheap dishes without tough steps or rare ingredients.

Making easy meals at home supports a happy, healthy life and keeps spending down. It means mixing good food with smart money choices.

In this article, we share 25 cheap and healthy meal ideas we love. These recipes are easy on your budget and quick to make. To help you plan meals and stick to your budget, we added the likely cost per serving for each recipe.

Have you tried any of these recipes? Or do you have favorite meal ideas we should add to our list? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments!

Veggie Burrito Bowls

End our list with these customizable burrito bowls. Start with a base of brown rice. Top it with canned black beans (warmed with some cumin and chili powder), corn kernels, and your choice of vegetables.

Diced tomatoes, lettuce, and avocado all work great. Finish with a dollop of salsa and a sprinkle of cilantro. These bowls are perfect for meal prep, you can prepare all the components ahead of time and assemble them when you’re ready to eat.

They’re packed with fiber and plant-based protein to keep you full and satisfied. At $2.00 per serving, they’re a budget-friendly way to enjoy your favorite burrito flavors in a healthier format.

Vegetable Stir-fry with Brown Rice

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Want a fast and colorful meal that’s full of good stuff? Try making a vegetable stir-fry with brown rice. It’s a great way to use up veggies in your fridge. First, cook your brown rice as the package says.

While the rice is cooking, heat some oil in a big pan or wok. Add your favorite veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. Cook them until they’re a little soft but still crunchy. Add some minced garlic and a bit of soy sauce for taste.

When your veggies are ready, put them on top of the brown rice. This meal is colorful, has lots of fiber, and is ready quickly. It costs about $1.50 per serving. You can eat healthy without spending a lot of money!

Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

Start your day right with a bowl of hearty oatmeal topped with fresh fruit. This breakfast classic is not only wallet-friendly but also heart-healthy. Pour some rolled oats into a pot with water or milk (your choice!) and bring it to a boil.

Reduce the heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally, until it reaches your desired consistency. While your oatmeal is cooking, slice up some seasonal fruit. Bananas and apples are always great choices, but feel free to use whatever’s on sale.

Once your oatmeal is ready, pour it into a bowl and top it with your sliced fruit. Add a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon for extra flavor. This filling breakfast will keep you going all morning and only costs about $0.80 per serving.

It’s a delicious way to fuel your day without emptying your wallet.

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Lentil Soup

Lentil soup is a true champion when it comes to affordable, nutritious meals. This hearty dish packs a protein and fiber punch, keeping you full and satisfied. It’s perfect for meal prep, too! Start by sautéing onions, carrots, and celery in a pot with a bit of olive oil.

Add garlic and your favorite spices, I like cumin and paprika. Toss in the lentils and pour in some vegetable broth. Let everything simmer until the lentils are tender, about 20-25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and you’ve got yourself a comforting bowl of goodness.

This soup tastes even better the next day, so make a big batch and enjoy it throughout the week. At about $1.20 per serving, it’s a steal for your wallet and a treat for your taste buds.

Black Bean Tacos

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Tacos can be healthy and cheap! These black bean tacos are a fast, plant-based meal that will satisfy your desire for Mexican food. Begin by heating canned black beans in a pan with a little cumin and chili powder.

While the beans are warming up, heat your corn tortillas in a dry skillet or over a gas flame if you like. To put them together, spread mashed avocado on each tortilla, then add some warm black beans.

Add fresh salsa and a squeeze of lime juice on top. These tacos are tasty and full of protein and fiber. The best thing? They cost only about $1.00 per serving. Taco night just got healthier and cheaper!

Egg Fried Rice

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Got leftover rice? Turn it into a delicious and budget-friendly meal with this egg fried rice recipe. Heat some oil in a large pan or wok. Crack in a couple of eggs and scramble them. Once they’re mostly set, push them to one side of the pan.

Add your leftover rice to the other side. Toss in some frozen peas and carrots, they’re cheap and always handy to have in the freezer. Stir everything together, then add a splash of soy sauce for flavor. Keep stirring until everything is heated through and well combined.

This quick and easy meal is a great way to use up leftovers and add some protein to your diet. At just $1.00 per serving, it’s a budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on taste or nutrition.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili

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When it gets cold outside, warm up with this tasty sweet potato and black bean chili. Begin by cooking onions and garlic in a big pot. Add diced sweet potatoes, canned black beans, and canned tomatoes.

Add some chili powder, cumin, and a little cinnamon to make it taste better. Let everything cook slowly until the sweet potatoes are soft, which takes about 20-25 minutes. This chili is full of fiber, vitamins, and plant-based protein.

It’s great for planning meals ahead. Make a lot and enjoy it all week. You can add a spoonful of Greek yogurt or some cheese if you want. At $1.80 per serving, this meal is good for your budget and tastes great.

Chickpea Salad Wrap

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Need a quick lunch that’s both satisfying and nutritious? Try this chickpea salad wrap. It’s a plant-based twist on the classic chicken salad. Start by mashing a can of drained chickpeas in a bowl. Mix in some Greek yogurt for creaminess and a squeeze of lemon juice for tang.

Add chopped celery for crunch and a bit of mustard for flavor. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread this mixture onto a whole wheat wrap and add some crisp lettuce. Roll it up, and you’ve got a protein-packed lunch ready to go.

This light yet filling meal is perfect for busy days and only costs about $1.50 per serving. It’s a tasty way to power through your afternoon without weighing down your wallet.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

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Here’s a simple and tasty lunch that won’t break the bank. It’s full of protein too. Start with a can of tuna, drained. Mix it with Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise for a healthier choice. Add some chopped celery for crunch and a bit of mustard for flavor.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Put this mix on whole grain bread and top with fresh lettuce leaves. This sandwich is yummy and good for your heart because it has omega-3 fatty acids.

It’s easy to make, great for a lunch on the go, and costs only about $1.50 per serving. Eating healthy can be easy and affordable!

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

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Sometimes, the simplest meals are the most satisfying. This classic Italian pasta dish is proof of that. Start by cooking spaghetti according to package instructions. While it’s boiling, slice some garlic and gently cook it in olive oil until it’s golden.

Add a pinch of red pepper flakes for heat if you like. When the pasta is al dente, drain it and toss it with the garlic oil. Add some chopped parsley for freshness and a squeeze of lemon juice to brighten it up.

This dish is all about letting a few quality ingredients shine. It’s incredibly quick to make and only costs about $1.25 per serving. It just goes to show that you don’t need a lot of fancy ingredients to create a delicious, satisfying meal.

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Zucchini Noodles with Pesto

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Let’s lighten up pasta night with zucchini noodles and homemade pesto. You’ll need a spiralizer to turn zucchini into noodles, but if you don’t have one, you can use a vegetable peeler to create long ribbons.

For the pesto, blend fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and a bit of Parmesan cheese in a food processor. Toss your zucchini noodles with the pesto, and you’ve got a low-carb meal that’s bursting with flavor.

This dish is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and healthy fats. It’s a great way to sneak more vegetables into your diet. The best part? It only costs about $1.50 per serving, making it a budget-friendly alternative to traditional pasta dishes.

Red Lentil Curry

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Spice up your meal rotation with this flavorful red lentil curry. Start by sautéing onions and garlic in a pot. Add red lentils, curry powder, and a can of coconut milk. Let it simmer until the lentils are soft and creamy.

Stir in some diced tomatoes and spinach at the end for extra nutrition. This hearty, protein-packed meal is perfect for chilly evenings. It’s also great for meal prep – make a big batch and enjoy it throughout the week.

Serve it over rice or with some naan bread for a complete meal. At $1.60 per serving, this curry proves that exotic flavors don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

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These colorful stuffed bell peppers look great and taste amazing. First, cook some quinoa. It has a lot of protein and cooks fast. While the quinoa is cooking, cut the bell peppers in half and take out the seeds.

In a bowl, mix the cooked quinoa with canned black beans, diced tomatoes, and your favorite spices. Cumin and chili powder are good choices. Fill the bell pepper halves with this mixture and add some cheese on top if you want.

Put them in the oven until the peppers are soft and the filling is hot. These stuffed peppers are yummy and full of fiber and good stuff. They cost just $2.00 per serving, making them a cheap way to eat more veggies.

Plus, they’re easy to customize based on what you have on hand!

Baked Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

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Here’s a simple, balanced meal that’s sure to become a weeknight favorite. Start with chicken thighs, they’re more flavorful and often cheaper than breast meat. Season them with herbs and place them on a baking sheet.

Chop up some carrots and potatoes, toss them with olive oil and garlic, and arrange them around the chicken. Bake everything together until the chicken is golden and the vegetables are tender.

This one-pan meal is not only easy to prepare but also a breeze to clean up. It’s a great source of protein and fiber-rich vegetables. At $2.50 per serving, it’s a budget-friendly way to get a restaurant-quality meal at home.

Mushroom Risotto

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Mushroom risotto is a delicious and comforting meal that can make your dinner feel special. It’s also very affordable. To make it, start by cooking sliced mushrooms and onions in a pan. In another pot, heat some oil and toast Arborio rice. Then, slowly add warm vegetable broth while stirring all the time.

As the rice cooks, it becomes creamy. When it’s almost ready, mix in the mushroom and onion mixture. Finish with some grated Parmesan cheese. This dish takes a little time to make, but it’s worth it.

You can enjoy a fancy meal for about $2.00 per serving. This shows you can eat like royalty without spending a lot of money.

Vegetable Frittata

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A frittata is like a fancy omelet that works for any meal of the day. Start by sautéing your favorite vegetables in an oven-safe skillet, spinach, bell peppers, and onions work great. Beat some eggs with a splash of milk and pour them over the vegetables.

Let it cook on the stovetop until the edges start to set, then transfer the skillet to the oven to finish cooking. The result is a fluffy, veggie-packed dish that’s high in protein and low in carbs. It’s perfect for using up any vegetables you have in the fridge.

Slice it into wedges and serve with a side salad for a complete meal. At $1.50 per serving, this versatile dish is a budget-friendly way to add more vegetables to your diet.

Baked Salmon with Quinoa

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Salmon might seem like a splurge, but this meal is still budget-friendly at about $3.00 per serving. Start by cooking quinoa according to package instructions. While that’s simmering, place salmon fillets on a baking sheet.

Drizzle them with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper. Bake until the salmon flakes easily with a fork. Serve the salmon over a bed of quinoa with a side of sautéed spinach.

This meal is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber. It’s a light yet satisfying dinner that feels fancy but won’t break the bank. Plus, it comes together in less than 30 minutes, making it perfect for busy weeknights.

Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

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Bring a bit of the Mediterranean to your dinner with this Greek-style salad. Start by grilling chicken breast with oregano and lemon juice. While the chicken cools down, cut up cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions.

Mix these with kalamata olives and cubes of feta cheese. Make a simple sauce with olive oil, lemon juice, and a little honey. Slice the grilled chicken and put it on top of the salad. This meal is fresh, colorful, and packed with protein and healthy fats.

It’s great for hot summer days when you don’t want to use the oven. At $2.80 per serving, it’s an affordable way to have a high-quality salad like you’d get in a restaurant, right at home.

Chicken Stir-fry

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A chicken stir-fry is a quick and easy way to get a balanced meal on the table. Start by cutting chicken breast into bite-sized pieces. Stir-fry it in a hot wok or large pan until it’s golden. Remove the chicken and add your choice of vegetables, broccoli, bell peppers, and snap peas are all great options.

Stir-fry the veggies until they’re crisp-tender, then add the chicken back in. Pour in a simple sauce made of soy sauce, garlic, and a bit of cornstarch mixed with water. Let everything simmer together for a minute or two.

Serve over rice or noodles for a complete meal. This dish is loaded with lean protein and colorful vegetables. At $2.50 per serving, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to takeout that you can customize to your liking.

Homemade Veggie Pizza

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Making pizza at home is easier than you might think, and it’s a great way to load up on veggies. Start with a whole wheat pizza dough, you can usually find this pre-made at the grocery store. Roll it out and top it with tomato sauce, a sprinkle of mozzarella cheese, and plenty of vegetables.

Bell peppers, spinach, onions, and mushrooms all work great. Bake the pizza in a hot oven until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted. This homemade pizza lets you control the ingredients, so you can make it as healthy as you like.

It’s a fun meal to make with kids or friends. At $2.00 per serving, it’s much cheaper (and healthier) than delivery pizza.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

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Start your day with this creamy, protein-packed smoothie. In a blender, combine a ripe banana, a spoonful of peanut butter, Greek yogurt, and milk. Blend until smooth and creamy. If you like, add a handful of spinach for extra nutrients, you won’t taste it, but it’ll give your smoothie a beautiful green color.

This smoothie is quick to make and perfect for busy mornings when you need breakfast on the go. It’s full of protein, healthy fats, and potassium to keep you energized. The best part? It only costs about $0.90 per serving, making it a budget-friendly alternative to store-bought smoothies.

Vegetarian Tacos with Guacamole

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These vegetarian tacos are so tasty, you won’t miss the meat. Start by warming corn tortillas in a dry skillet. For the filling, mix canned black beans with some corn kernels and your favorite taco seasoning.

Warm this mixture in a pan. While that’s heating, make a simple guacamole by mashing avocado with lime juice, diced onion, and cilantro. To assemble, spread some guacamole on each tortilla, add the bean mixture, and top with salsa and extra cilantro.

These tacos are not only delicious but also packed with plant-based protein and healthy fats. They’re quick to make and easily customizable. At $1.80 per serving, they’re a budget-friendly way to spice up your meal routine.

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Vegetables

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This colorful salad is perfect for meal prep or a light dinner. Start by roasting your favorite vegetables, sweet potatoes, zucchini, and red onions work well. While they’re in the oven, cook quinoa according to package instructions.

Once everything is cool, toss the quinoa and roasted veggies together. Add a simple dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs. This salad is not only delicious served warm, but it also keeps well in the fridge for several days.

It’s packed with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full and satisfied. At $1.80 per serving, it’s a budget-friendly way to eat a rainbow of nutrients.

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Barley and Vegetable Soup

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When it gets cool outside, warm up with this delicious soup. Begin by cooking onions, carrots, and celery in a big pot. Add pearl barley, vegetable broth, and your favorite spices. Let it cook slowly until the barley is soft and the broth tastes good.

This soup is very filling because it has a lot of fiber from the barley. It’s great for making a big batch and eating it all week. Serve it with a slice of whole grain bread for a full meal. At $1.50 per serving, this soup is good for your budget and fills your belly.

Cabbage Stir-fry with Tofu

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Don’t overlook cabbage, it’s a budget-friendly vegetable that’s incredibly versatile. For this stir-fry, start by pressing tofu to remove excess water, then cube it. Stir-fry the tofu until it’s golden, then set it aside.

In the same pan, stir-fry sliced cabbage with garlic and a splash of soy sauce. When the cabbage is tender-crisp, add the tofu back in. Finish with a drizzle of sesame oil for extra flavor. This dish is low in calories but high in protein and fiber. It’s a great way to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet.

At $1.60 per serving, it’s a budget-friendly meal that’s big on flavor and nutrition.

Let’s Get Cooking!

You now have 25 tasty and affordable meals that will make your taste buds happy and save you money. These recipes show that you don’t need to spend a lot or be a great cook to eat well. With a bit of planning and creativity, you can make healthy meals that your whole family will enjoy.

The secret to eating well without spending too much is easy: use basic ingredients, cook at home, and try new things. You can change ingredients based on what’s available or on sale at your store. You might find some new favorite dishes!

Which recipe do you want to try first? Enjoy cooking, and here’s to your health and wealth!

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