29 Easy Hacks to Speed Up Cooking and Improve Any Meal

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Kitchens are the heart of our homes. They are where we cook good meals, share smiles, and make memories. But let’s be honest, cooking can sometimes feel like a job that never ends, especially when life is busy.

As a mom of three active kids, I know how hard it can be to prepare meals. Between school runs, baseball practice, and bedtime routines, finding time to cook healthy, tasty food can seem almost impossible. Some days, I wish I had a few extra hands to help!

That’s why we made this list of 30 useful cooking tips that will change how you work in the kitchen. These ideas have helped me save time, lower stress, and even get my kids excited to help with cooking.

These tips are not picked at random; they are trusted ideas used by chefs and busy parents. You will find easy prep tips, fast cooking steps, and smart storage ideas, all made to make life easier and meals better.

Do you use any of these tips in your kitchen? Or do you have other helpful ideas we missed? Please share your favorites in the comments!

Use a Muffin Tin for Portions

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Your muffin tin is not only for baking! It works great for dividing soups, sauces, or broth. Pour your leftover liquids into each cup, freeze them, then take out the frozen pieces and put them in a freezer bag.Now you have ready-made single servings.

This trick helps with meal prep and makes warming food easy. It’s also perfect for baby food or if you cook just for yourself. You won’t waste half a can of broth or tomato paste again!

Sharpen Knives with a Ceramic Mug

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Dull knives making meal prep a pain? If you don’t have a proper sharpener, don’t worry, your coffee mug can save the day! Flip a ceramic mug upside down and use the unglazed ring on the bottom as a sharpening stone.

Run your knife edge along this rough surface at a 20-degree angle. While it’s not as effective as a real sharpening stone, it’ll definitely improve your knife’s edge in a pinch. This trick can make chopping veggies much easier and safer.

Remember, a sharp knife is actually safer than a dull one because it requires less force to cut.

Microwave Garlic for Easy Peeling

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Sick of sticky, thin garlic skins sticking to your hands? Use this microwave tip! Put a head of garlic in the microwave for around 15 seconds. The heat makes the skins come off easily.

You’ll see how simple it is to peel the cloves. This way saves time and trouble, especially when a recipe needs a lot of garlic. Just watch out, the garlic will be hot! Wait a bit before you touch it.

Peel Ginger with a Spoon

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Forget struggling with a knife to peel ginger. Grab a spoon instead! The edge of a spoon easily scrapes off the thin skin without wasting the flavorful flesh underneath. This method works much better than a peeler or knife, especially around all those nooks and crannies.

You’ll save time, reduce waste, and keep all that zingy ginger flavor. Plus, it’s safer than using a sharp knife on such an oddly shaped ingredient. Give it a try next time you’re making a stir-fry or curry, you’ll never go back to your old peeling method!

Pre-cut Your Ingredients

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Want to have a helper in the kitchen? Take some time to cut vegetables and get proteins ready when you are not in a hurry. Keep these prepared items in clear boxes in your fridge.

When it’s time to make a meal, everything will be set, just like on a cooking show! This trick saves lots of time on busy weeknights. It also makes it easier to cook healthy meals instead of ordering food.

Picture coming home after a tiring day and finding all your food ready. You will feel like a cooking star!

Freeze Fresh Herbs in Olive Oil

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Stop throwing away wilted herbs! Next time you have leftover fresh herbs, chop them up and freeze them in olive oil using an ice cube tray. These flavor-packed cubes are perfect for tossing into soups, sauces, or sautés.

The oil protects the herbs color and flavor, and you’ll always have fresh-tasting herbs on hand. It’s like having an instant flavor boost in your freezer! This method works great for basil, parsley, cilantro, and more.

You’ll save money, reduce food waste, and always have delicious herbs ready to elevate your cooking.

Perfect Round Eggs in a Mason Jar Lid

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Want to make your breakfast sandwiches better? Use a mason jar lid as a mold for your egg! Put the lid ring in your pan and crack an egg inside it. The egg will cook into a perfect round shape, great for English muffins or bagels.

This trick helps your homemade breakfast sandwiches look like they are from a restaurant. It’s also good for meal prep because you can cook many round eggs at the same time. Your friends will believe you’ve become a quick cook in no time!

Steam Fish in Parchment Paper

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Ready to impress with a fancy-looking dinner that’s actually super easy? Try cooking fish “en papillote”, that’s just a fancy way of saying “in parchment paper.” Place your fish filet on a piece of parchment, add some veggies and seasonings, then fold it all up into a packet.

Bake it, and voila! The parchment seals in all the moisture and flavors, resulting in perfectly cooked, tender fish. Plus, each person gets their own little packet to open at the table, adding a fun element to dinner. Clean-up is a breeze too, just toss the parchment when you’re done!

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Save Over-Salted Dishes with a Potato

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We’ve all been there, you get a little heavy-handed with the salt shaker, and suddenly your soup tastes like seawater. Don’t panic! Grab a potato, peel it, and toss it into your over-salted dish. Let it simmer for about 15 minutes.

The potato will absorb the excess salt like a sponge, saving your meal disaster. Once the potato has worked its magic, remove it from the dish. You can even eat the potato if you like, it’ll be extra flavorful!

This trick works for soups, stews, and sauces. It’s like having a salt eraser in your kitchen!

Shred Chicken with a Hand Mixer

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Shredding chicken for tacos or salads doesn’t have to be a tedious, hand-cramping chore. Enter the hand mixer hack! Place your cooked chicken in a bowl and use a hand mixer to shred it. The beaters will quickly break apart the meat, giving you perfect shreds in seconds.

This method is not only faster, but it also results in more even shreds than doing it by hand. Plus, it’s kind of fun to watch the chicken transform so quickly! This trick works for other cooked meats too, like pork for pulled pork sandwiches.

Cut Corn with a Bundt Pan

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Cutting corn off the cob can be a messy business, with kernels flying everywhere. But your bundt pan can save the day! Stand your corn cob up in the center hole of the bundt pan. As you slice down the cob with a knife, the kernels will fall right into the pan.

No more chasing kernels across your cutting board! This method gives you a stable base for cutting and catches all the kernels neatly. It’s especially handy when you’re preparing corn for a crowd. Your kitchen will stay cleaner, and you’ll feel like a corn-cutting pro!

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Let Your Meat Rest

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Here’s a pro tip that’ll take your meat dishes to the next level: always let your meat rest after cooking. It might be tempting to cut into that steak right away, but resist! Letting it sit for 5-10 minutes allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat.

This means your meat will be juicier and more flavorful when you cut into it. Use this time to finish up your side dishes or set the table. Trust me, your patience will be rewarded with a much tastier meal. This works for everything from steaks to roast chicken!

Add a Damp Paper Towel When Reheating

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Say goodbye to dry, rubbery leftovers! Next time you’re reheating food in the microwave, place a damp paper towel over the dish. The moisture in the paper towel helps steam the food, keeping it nice and moist.

This works especially well for foods like rice, pasta, and vegetables that tend to dry out when reheated. Your leftovers will taste almost as good as when they were freshly made. It’s like having a little steam room for your food right in your microwave!

Use Salt to Prevent Oil Splatters

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Tired of getting burned oil splatters when you’re frying? Try this simple trick: sprinkle a pinch of salt into the oil before you start cooking. The salt helps prevent the oil splattering all over your stove (and you!).

This works because the salt draws out moisture from the food, which is what causes the oil to splatter in the first place. You’ll have a cleaner stovetop and fewer burns on your arms. It’s a win-win! Just remember not to add too much salt, or you’ll over-season your food.

Use Slow Cooker Liners

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Love your slow cooker but hate cleaning it? Slow cooker liners are about to become your new best friend. These heat-resistant bags fit inside your slow cooker, holding your food while it cooks. When you’re done, simply remove the bag and toss it.

Your slow cooker stays clean, and you save time on scrubbing. It’s perfect for busy days when you want a home-cooked meal but don’t want to deal with a big cleanup. These liners are especially handy for sticky or cheesy dishes that tend to cling to the sides of the pot.

With this hack, you might find yourself using your slow cooker a lot more often!

Make Pancakes with a Squeeze Bottle

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Want to make perfectly shaped pancakes without the mess? Grab an empty squeeze bottle and fill it with your pancake batter.

You’ll have much more control over the batter, allowing you to create round pancakes or even fun shapes! This method is not only neater than using a ladle or spoon, but it’s also faster. You can quickly squeeze out multiple pancakes in a row.

Kids love helping out with this technique too, it’s like drawing with pancake batter! Plus, clean-up is a breeze. Just rinse out the bottle when you’re done. Your weekend brunches will never be the same!

Cook Bacon in the Oven

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Say goodbye to grease splatters and unevenly cooked bacon! Cooking bacon in the oven is a game-changer. Simply lay your bacon strips on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and pop it in a preheated oven.

The bacon cooks evenly, gets nice and crispy, and you can cook a whole package at once. No more standing over a hot stove dodging oil splatters! This method also frees up your stovetop for other breakfast goodies like eggs or pancakes.

The best part? The cleanup is minimal. Just toss the parchment paper, and you’re done!

Store Lettuce with a Paper Towel

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Want to keep your lettuce crisp and fresh for longer? Add a paper towel to your lettuce container. The paper towel absorbs excess moisture, which is what makes lettuce wilt and spoil quickly. Change the paper towel every few days for best results.

This trick works for all types of leafy greens, salad mixes. You’ll be amazed at how much longer your greens stay fresh and crispy. No more slimy lettuce or last-minute trips to the store for salad ingredients!

Keep Avocados Fresh with Lemon Juice

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We all understand how hard it is to keep a cut avocado fresh. Here’s an easy trick: spread lemon juice on the exposed part. The lemon’s acid stops browning, keeping your avocado green and fresh.

After putting on the lemon juice, wrap the avocado well in plastic wrap or put it in a sealed container. This way, your avocado stays fresh for one or two days. It works great when you only use half an avocado or are preparing meals ahead.Say goodbye to brown, ugly avocados!

Quick-Steam Veggies with a Lid

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Need to cook veggies fast? Here’s a simple trick: add a splash of water to your pan of vegetables, then cover it with a lid. The water creates steam, which cooks the veggies quickly and evenly.

This method preserves more nutrients than boiling and gives your veggies a nice crisp-tender texture. It works great for broccoli, carrots, green beans, and more. In just a few minutes, you’ll have perfectly cooked vegetables to accompany your meal.

It’s faster than roasting and healthier than frying. Give it a try next time you’re in a dinner rush!

Wrap Banana Stems to Slow Ripening

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Have you ever bought a bunch of bananas and found they all ripen too fast? Here’s an easy way to fix that: cover the stems with plastic wrap. This slows down the gas that makes bananas ripen. By wrapping each stem on its own, you can decide how fast each banana gets ripe.

This tip is great if you enjoy bananas at different ripeness. You will waste less fruit and always have a banana that’s just right to eat. It’s a simple trick that can save you money and stop food from being wasted!

Freeze Tomato Paste in Dollops

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Tired of opening a can of tomato paste, using a tablespoon, and watching the rest go to waste? Try this: spoon tablespoon-sized portions of tomato paste onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze them, then transfer the frozen dollops to a freezer bag.

Now you can grab just what you need for your recipes! This method works for other pastes and purees too, like pesto or chipotle in adobo. You’ll always have the right amount on hand, and nothing goes to waste. It’s a small step that can save you money and frustration in the long run.

Clean Burnt Pots with Baking Soda

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Don’t throw away that burnt pot just yet! Mix baking soda with water to make a paste, put it on the burnt spots, and leave it for a few hours or overnight. The baking soda helps loosen the burnt food, making it easier to clean off.

After waiting, scrub with a sponge and rinse well. Your pot will look like new! This trick works on pans, cookie sheets, and even glass baking dishes. It’s a safe, natural way to save your cookware without using strong chemicals.

You’ll save money and make your pots and pans last longer.

Refresh Wooden Utensils with Vinegar

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Wooden spoons and cutting boards can absorb odors and stains over time. Give them new life by soaking them in white vinegar for about 30 minutes. The vinegar helps remove odors, stains, and even some bacteria. After soaking, rinse the utensils thoroughly and let them air dry.

For extra care, rub them with a food-safe mineral oil. This process will keep your wooden tools looking and smelling fresh. It’s an easy way to maintain these kitchen staples and make them last longer.

Clean Your Blender by Blending

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Cleaning a blender doesn’t need to be hard or dangerous. Here’s an easy way: fill the blender halfway with warm water, add a drop of dish soap, and run it for about 30 seconds. The soapy water will wash all the small spots without you putting your hand near the blades.

Rinse well, and your blender is clean! This way is safer and cleans better than washing by hand. It works great for protein shake leftovers or sticky smoothie bits. Your blender will be bright and clean with little work!

Make Herb-Infused Butter

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Elevate your cooking with herb-infused butter! Soften some butter, mix in your favorite chopped fresh herbs, then roll it into a log and freeze. Whenever you need a flavor boost, just slice off a pat. This works great with herbs like parsley, chives, basil, or thyme.

Use it on vegetables, meats, or spread it on bread. You can also make sweet versions with cinnamon or vanilla. This trick allows you to add instant flavor to any dish. Plus, it’s a great way to preserve fresh herbs before they go bad.

Remove Food Odors Hands with Lemon

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Got garlic hands? Onion fingers? Rub a cut lemon on your hands to remove strong food smells. The lemon’s acid helps break down the smell. If you don’t have a fresh lemon, lemon juice works too. After rubbing, wash your hands with soap and water like normal.

This tip works for all strong food smells, from fish to spices. Your hands will smell fresh and clean, not like the food you cooked. It’s a natural and nice-smelling way to fix a common kitchen problem!

Make a Piping Bag a Ziplock

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No piping bag? No problem! Snip off a small corner of a ziplock bag, and you’ve got an instant piping bag. Fill the bag with frosting, icing, or even mashed potatoes, then squeeze it through the cut corner.

You can control the size of your piping stream by cutting a larger or smaller hole. This hack is perfect for decorating cakes, cookies, or even making deviled eggs. It’s cheaper than buying disposable piping bags and works just as well for most home baking projects.

Your desserts will look professionally decorated with this simple trick!

Shape Pancakes with Cookie Cutters

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Make breakfast fun by using metal cookie cutters to shape pancakes. Put a cookie cutter in your pan and pour the batter inside it. When the pancake is cooked enough, take out the cutter and flip the pancake. You can make pancakes in many shapes like hearts, stars, or animals, anything you like!

This idea is perfect if you’re cooking for kids or want to make a special breakfast for someone. It changes a normal meal into something special. Just make sure to grease the cookie cutters well so the batter won’t stick. Breakfast will soon be the favorite meal of the day!

Quick Tips for Kitchen Success

You’ve just found 29 great tricks to change the way you cook! These tips help with everything from getting ready to cleaning up, making your time in the kitchen faster and more fun.

With these ideas, you’ll cook like an expert, save more food, and maybe even wow your friends and family with your cooking skills. Start small by trying one or two tricks that look good to you. You might peel ginger using a spoon or freeze butter with herbs in it.

Remember, cooking should be fun, not hard. These tricks are your secret tools for kitchen success. Your tastier, easier cooking journey begins now!

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AI was used for light editing, formatting, and readability. But a human (me!) wrote and edited this.

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