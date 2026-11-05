2026 Tesla Cybertruck Review: Brilliant but Expensive

The 2026 Tesla Cybertruck review examines its real advantages, towing compromises, electric range and which version makes the most sense.

By Nik J. Miles

There are two ways to buy a Tesla Cybertruck. You can fall in love with the design, reach for your wallet and accept whatever complications follow. Or you can spend some time examining what this extraordinary electric pickup actually does, which version makes sense and whether you really need a truck that looks like it escaped from a science-fiction film.

I recommend the second approach. Particularly when the least expensive version starts at $74,990.

The Cybertruck has some genuinely clever engineering. Its electronically controlled steering is unusual, its performance is remarkable and its ability to provide substantial electrical power beyond driving is particularly useful. Yet the same vehicle raises questions about towing range, body repairs and whether Tesla’s minimalist controls actually make life easier.

My assessment is that the Cybertruck makes the most sense as a distinctive electric vehicle that happens to be a capable pickup. Buyers intending to replace a conventional working truck need to examine its limitations more carefully.

Best for: Technology enthusiasts, owners with reliable home charging and buyers who value onboard electrical power, rapid acceleration and unusual design.

Skip if: You frequently tow large trailers over long distances, require conventional physical controls or depend on convenient access to specialist body repairs.

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2026 Tesla Cybertruck Review: The Pros and Cons

What Works

Exceptionally quick acceleration, even without choosing the Cyberbeast.

Steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering offer an innovative approach to maneuverability.

Available onboard electrical outlets and Powershare functions provide useful capabilities beyond transportation.

Tesla’s charging network and integrated navigation simplify public charging.

Useful cargo features, including a covered bed on appropriately equipped versions.

What Needs Improvement

High entry price and significant differences in standard equipment between trims.

Towing can substantially reduce driving range and complicate charging stops.

Unusual stainless-steel construction creates specialized repair considerations.

Heavy dependence on touchscreen controls may frustrate some drivers.

The Cybertruck has already generated considerable controversy over its price, design and market performance. Its reception illustrates the difference between attracting enormous attention and persuading enough people to make a purchase.

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2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Which Cybertruck Is Actually Worth Buying?

The answer depends less on how much performance you can afford and more on what you intend to do with the truck.

Tesla’s advertised lineup begins with the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive at $74,990. Premium All-Wheel Drive starts at $84,990, and the Cyberbeast starts at $99,990. Destination fees, taxes and additional charges are not included in those advertised starting prices.

VersionStarting MSRPAdvertised RangeMaximum TowingDual Motor AWD$74,990325 miles EPA-estimated7,500 poundsPremium AWD$84,990325 miles EPA-estimated11,000 poundsCyberbeast$99,990320 miles estimated11,000 pounds

All three versions use electric all-wheel-drive powertrains and provide seating for five. The differences extend beyond acceleration.

The least expensive Cybertruck has a lower towing rating, different suspension equipment and fewer premium features. Buyers should review the exact specifications instead of assuming they are getting a cheaper version of an otherwise identical truck.

The Premium All-Wheel Drive is arguably the most interesting configuration for somebody who genuinely wants a pickup. Its additional towing capacity, adaptive air suspension and expanded equipment package may justify the $10,000 increase over the Dual Motor.

Cyberbeast buyers are making a different calculation. Its extraordinary performance is the attraction, not necessarily additional working capability.

For my money, the Premium AWD deserves the first serious comparison. The entry version remains attractive if its towing limit and standard equipment meet your requirements.

It’s also worth comparing these prices against the wider electric-vehicle market. Tesla’s own Model Y offers many of the company’s software and charging advantages without requiring buyers to spend pickup-truck money.

You may also be interested in: 2026 Tesla Model Y Review: Which Trim Should You Buy?

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Why the Steering Might Be the Cybertruck’s Best Feature

Forget the stainless steel for a moment. The most interesting piece of Cybertruck engineering may be something you cannot see from outside.

The truck uses steer-by-wire technology. Rather than a conventional continuous mechanical steering connection, electronic controls translate the driver’s steering inputs into the movement of the front wheels.

There is also rear-wheel steering, which helps reduce the space needed to turn the truck at low speeds.

This matters because the Cybertruck measures approximately 223.7 inches long. That is nearly 19 feet of vehicle to negotiate through parking garages, tight junctions and crowded shopping centers.

Rear-wheel steering is intended to help reduce that inconvenience. The variable steering response also means drivers do not need to turn the steering wheel through the same large movements associated with some conventional trucks.

It is clever engineering with a practical purpose. But it requires adjustment, particularly for somebody accustomed to years of traditional steering behavior.

A proper test drive should include parking, low-speed corners and ordinary suburban roads. Those situations will reveal whether the system feels natural to the individual buyer.

The potential benefits also come with engineering complexity. Owners are placing considerable trust in the electronic systems controlling steering inputs, making manufacturer maintenance instructions and recall information especially important.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck Performance: How Fast Is Fast Enough?

Tesla claims that the Dual Motor and Premium AWD versions can reach 60 mph in approximately 4.1 seconds.

The Cyberbeast reduces the advertised figure to 2.6 seconds under specified conditions.

Those are impressive numbers for a vehicle weighing substantially more than most passenger cars. They are also Tesla’s performance figures, not independently measured Test Miles results.

Electric propulsion provides immediate torque, so there is no conventional transmission waiting to select a lower gear when the driver requests more power.

For everyday use, that means acceleration should be more than sufficient for highway entrances, overtaking and ordinary traffic. Few owners are likely to require the Cyberbeast’s additional performance to accomplish those tasks.

The truck’s substantial mass deserves equal attention. The Dual Motor weighs more than 6,500 pounds, according to Tesla. Rapid acceleration does nothing to eliminate the physical consequences of that weight when braking or changing direction.

I appreciate an unnecessarily quick vehicle as much as the next person, but spending an additional $25,000 to arrive at the next red light a fraction earlier requires a rather particular set of priorities.

Unless performance itself is the reason for buying the Cybertruck, I would direct that money toward equipment you will actually use.

The broader electric-vehicle market is also changing. Rivian has demonstrated that shoppers increasingly have alternatives when they want advanced electric technology, adventurous styling and useful everyday capability.

You may also be interested in: Rivian R2 Is Already the Company’s Best-Selling EV

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Electric Range and Charging: Living With a Cybertruck

The Dual Motor and Premium AWD models carry EPA-estimated driving ranges of 325 miles. Tesla lists the Cyberbeast at an estimated 320 miles.

These figures should be considered starting points for planning, not guarantees about how far the truck will travel in every situation.

Driving quickly consumes more energy. So does climbing hills, carrying significant weight and operating in extreme temperatures. Tesla also identifies trailer towing as a factor that increases energy consumption.

For owners with home charging, daily use may be relatively uncomplicated. A truck that can recharge overnight can begin most mornings with sufficient energy for ordinary driving without requiring a public charging stop.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s guide to charging electric vehicles at home explains the differences between Level 1 and Level 2 charging, equipment installation and how household electricity rates affect operating costs.

Public charging is a more important consideration for long journeys.

Tesla lists a maximum Supercharging capability of 325 kW and advertises the ability to add approximately 132 to 137 miles of rated range in 15 minutes, depending on the model and conditions.

That does not mean every charger will deliver 325 kW continuously. Charging power varies with battery temperature, state of charge and available charging equipment.

The Supercharger network is an advantage because the navigation system can incorporate charging stops into a journey. It is less helpful when a charging site has no convenient space for a large trailer.

Buyers planning regular road trips should investigate charging locations along their actual routes. The Department of Energy’s electric vehicle consumer guide explains how public charging, connector compatibility and daily driving requirements affect EV ownership.

Buyers without home charging should also calculate the inconvenience and cost of relying on public stations. A vehicle that works perfectly for somebody with a garage and a dedicated charger may be considerably less convenient for someone relying entirely on public infrastructure.

The original reporting does not provide independently measured Test Miles Cybertruck range or charging results. The figures above are official manufacturer or EPA estimates.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Can the Cybertruck Really Replace a Conventional Tow Vehicle?

If you buy a pickup primarily to tow, the most important number may not be horsepower, acceleration or even the advertised driving range.

It is the distance you can travel with your own trailer attached.

The Dual Motor Cybertruck has a maximum towing rating of 7,500 pounds. Premium AWD and Cyberbeast versions are rated for up to 11,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Those figures establish how much weight the vehicle is designed to tow within its stated limits. They tell you considerably less about how often you will need to stop and recharge.

A large travel trailer creates substantial aerodynamic drag, particularly at highway speeds. Electricity consumption increases, and usable range decreases. The reduction depends on the trailer, route, weather and driving conditions.

The Department of Energy’s information on electric vehicle efficiency and performance provides useful background on the efficiency advantages of electric propulsion and the factors affecting energy consumption.

There is another consideration that rarely appears in an enthusiastic truck advertisement.

Many public charging stations were designed around passenger cars. Pulling into one with a long trailer may require disconnecting the trailer before charging.

Doing that once is manageable. Repeating the exercise during a cross-country holiday becomes rather less appealing.

Buyers must also calculate tongue weight, payload, passenger weight and cargo. The maximum trailer rating is not permission to ignore the truck’s other loading limits.

For occasional local towing with convenient charging, the Cybertruck could be a sensible option. For somebody towing a heavy caravan or travel trailer hundreds of miles every weekend, I would want verified range data using the exact trailer before recommending a purchase.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Is the Stainless-Steel Exterior More Trouble Than It’s Worth?

The Cybertruck has no conventional painted exterior finish. Its exposed stainless-steel panels give it an unmistakable appearance and differentiate it from almost every other production pickup.

That does not mean the exterior is maintenance-free.

Fingerprints, road grime, surface contamination and scratches can affect the appearance. Tesla provides cleaning and maintenance instructions that owners should follow.

The bigger consideration is what happens after an accident.

Traditional pickup body repairs are familiar work for many repair facilities. The Cybertruck’s specialized construction and exterior panels may require different equipment, replacement procedures and technical expertise.

That does not establish that every Cybertruck repair will cost more than repairing another truck. Repair prices depend on the damage, available parts, labor and local facilities.

It does mean buyers should ask questions before handing over their money.

Find out where an accident-damaged Cybertruck can be repaired in your area. Obtain an insurance estimate for the exact version. Ask about approved repair facilities and parts availability.

The stainless steel is a fascinating design decision. Whether it is a practical one depends partly on where you live and how easily you can obtain specialist service.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Interior Technology and the Features You Will Actually Use

The Cybertruck interior is dominated by its central touchscreen and a minimalist arrangement of controls.

There is seating for five, a large 18.5-inch central display and, on certain versions, an additional 9.4-inch rear display.

A screen-based interior can make software updates and feature integration straightforward. It also places considerable responsibility on the interface.

For some drivers, accessing vehicle functions through a touchscreen feels natural. Others will miss dedicated switches that can be located by touch without navigating menus.

That is especially relevant in a pickup used for work, outdoor recreation or regular trips in poor weather.

There are more practical innovations elsewhere.

Available bed outlets can operate electrical tools, charge equipment and support activities away from conventional electrical connections.

Tesla’s Powershare system also allows compatible Cybertrucks to supply electricity through dedicated equipment. Depending on configuration and installation, this can include backup power for a home.

Those capabilities deserve more attention than another demonstration of how quickly the truck accelerates.

A pickup that can supply electricity for equipment at a campsite or worksite has a genuinely useful advantage. Buyers simply need to verify the standard and optional equipment on the version they intend to purchase.

Rivian has pursued a similar philosophy of making electric vehicles more useful for outdoor activities, although its approach to interior design, vehicle packaging and ownership is different from Tesla’s.

You may also be interested in: Why Rivian Believes The R2 Can Finally Challenge Tesla

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Safety, Recalls and Driver-Assistance Technology

Any Cybertruck purchase should include a check of its recall history.

The model has been subject to multiple safety recalls since its introduction, including issues related to exterior components and lighting.

In March 2025, a recall involving certain Cybertrucks addressed an exterior stainless-steel trim panel that could separate from the vehicle, creating a potential road hazard. The details are documented in NHTSA recall report 25V170.

An April 2026 filing also identified certain 2024 through 2026 Cybertrucks equipped with specific 18-inch steel wheels that could develop cracks around wheel-stud holes. That recall involved a limited population, but it demonstrates why checking the actual vehicle is important.

Buyers should enter the specific vehicle’s identification number into the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle recall database to determine whether outstanding safety recalls apply.

Software is another area where careful terminology matters.

Tesla offers Full Self-Driving (Supervised), but the system requires an attentive driver. The vehicle is not converted into an unsupervised autonomous car merely because its software can control multiple driving functions.

The driver remains responsible for supervising the system and intervening when necessary.

Prospective owners should understand the limitations, current subscription terms and included equipment before deciding whether the technology is worth purchasing.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Should You Buy a 2026 Tesla Cybertruck?

The most important question is not whether the Cybertruck is impressive. It plainly introduces unusual engineering into the pickup market.

The question is whether those innovations solve problems you actually have.

If you have convenient home charging, want a vehicle with distinctive styling and can make use of onboard electrical power, the Cybertruck deserves consideration.

The Premium All-Wheel Drive model is my preferred starting point for serious truck buyers because its 11,000-pound towing rating and expanded equipment provide capabilities the least expensive Dual Motor does not offer.

Buyers who do not need that extra towing capacity should look closely at the $74,990 Dual Motor. Paying more simply because another version is available is rarely sound financial planning.

The Cyberbeast is the indulgence. Its performance is extraordinary, but buyers should understand that the additional speed is the main attraction rather than expecting it to transform the truck’s everyday usefulness.

For somebody who regularly tows long distances, dislikes touchscreen-heavy controls or needs predictable access to ordinary body shops, alternatives deserve careful consideration.

The Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning are relevant electric-truck comparisons, while conventional gasoline and hybrid pickups remain practical alternatives for buyers whose requirements involve frequent long-distance towing.

There is also the question of when to buy. The electric-vehicle market has become considerably more price-sensitive, with manufacturers and dealers competing aggressively for customers. Buyers should compare available incentives, financing and lease terms instead of assuming the advertised price is the best possible deal.

You may also be interested in: EV Discounts Are Getting Hard To Ignore

Tesla has produced something genuinely different. Some of its ideas are clever enough that other manufacturers may adopt similar approaches.

I would still rather own the truck that makes my life easier than the one that makes everybody turn around and look.

The Cybertruck might accomplish both for the right buyer. At these prices, make absolutely certain you are that buyer.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Frequently Asked Questions About the 2026 Tesla Cybertruck

How Much Does the 2026 Tesla Cybertruck Cost?

Tesla advertises the Dual Motor AWD at $74,990, Premium AWD at $84,990 and Cyberbeast at $99,990. These are vehicle starting prices before applicable destination fees, order fees, taxes and options. Buyers should compare complete out-the-door pricing rather than relying solely on the headline MSRP.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Which 2026 Cybertruck Has the Best Towing Capacity?

The Premium All-Wheel Drive and Cyberbeast have maximum towing ratings of 11,000 pounds. The lower-priced Dual Motor AWD is rated at 7,500 pounds. All towing must remain within the vehicle’s specific payload, hitch and loading limits. Buyers towing regularly should also investigate real-world range with their particular trailer.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

How Far Can the Cybertruck Travel on a Charge?

Tesla lists an EPA-estimated 325 miles for the Dual Motor and Premium AWD versions and an estimated 320 miles for Cyberbeast. Actual range changes with speed, weather, elevation, tires and cargo. Trailer towing can substantially increase energy consumption, making the advertised unloaded range unsuitable for planning a towing journey.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Can a Tesla Cybertruck Power a House?

Compatible Cybertrucks offer Tesla Powershare functionality, which can support home backup power when the appropriate Tesla equipment and installation are present. This is different from simply plugging an appliance into a truck outlet. Buyers should confirm vehicle compatibility, installation requirements and the total cost of the necessary hardware.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Is Tesla Full Self-Driving Actually Self-Driving?

No. Full Self-Driving (Supervised) requires an attentive human driver who remains responsible for the vehicle. The system may assist with many driving tasks, but it does not eliminate the need for active supervision. Buyers should investigate exactly which features are currently available and whether a separate subscription is required.

2026 Tesla Cybertruck

Is the Cybertruck Worth Buying Over a Regular Pickup?

It depends on how the truck will be used. The Cybertruck has advantages in electric acceleration, onboard electrical capability and distinctive steering technology. Conventional pickups may be more convenient for frequent long-distance towing or buyers relying on familiar controls and widespread repair support. The best choice depends on the actual work rather than the most impressive specification.

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