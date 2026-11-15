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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Rohnert Park Today
Rohnert Park neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
7 Ft. Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor Lights
Item: 7 ft. artificial Christmas tree, pre-lit with multicolor lights
Condition: Used; comes in 3 parts with a metal stand. One light strand is out, so you may want to add an extra string of lights. Tree is boxed up from last use.
Location: M Section, Rohnert Park, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Kids' Water Bottles
Item: Set of 4 kids’ water bottles (mix of Contigo cups, CamelBak, and Thermos-style bottles)
Condition: Used; poster asks that you take all of them together.
Location: University District, Rohnert Park, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
Palm Tree and Giants Drink Cups
Item: Set of two novelty drink cups
- One palm tree–shaped cup with straw
- One Giants-themed cup
Location: University District, Rohnert Park, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Rohnert Park tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.