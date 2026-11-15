Rohnert Park neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: 7 ft. artificial Christmas tree, pre-lit with multicolor lights

Condition: Used; comes in 3 parts with a metal stand. One light strand is out, so you may want to add an extra string of lights. Tree is boxed up from last use.

Location: M Section, Rohnert Park, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 4 kids’ water bottles (mix of Contigo cups, CamelBak, and Thermos-style bottles)

Condition: Used; poster asks that you take all of them together.

Location: University District, Rohnert Park, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of two novelty drink cups

One palm tree–shaped cup with straw

with straw One Giants-themed cup

Location: University District, Rohnert Park, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Rohnert Park tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.