Rogersville has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from phones to banking to retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Location: Rogersville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.50 – $11.00 per hour

Perks: Opportunity for advancement, training & development, flexible schedule

Handle inbound and outbound calls, answer tax-related questions, and help clients feel supported during tax season. Good fit if you have 1–3 years call center experience, strong communication skills, and want room to grow.

Employer: Thread Bank

Location: Rogersville, TN

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Be the front-line contact for bank customers: handle deposits, withdrawals, and questions while keeping your cash drawer balanced. Great for someone with cash-handling or banking experience who wants to work in a modern, tech-forward community bank.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 2890 Highway 66 S, Rogersville, TN 37857

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision options, retirement plans, educational assistance, Employee Assistance Program

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good match if you like a busy retail setting, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible, part-time hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and details you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.