Rogers has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from quality leadership to CNC work and busy warehouse shifts. If you like making things, fixing things, or keeping production moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: MYR Group

MYR Group Location: Rogers, MN (role can also sit at other MYR locations)

(role can also sit at other MYR locations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$170,000/year

Lead quality for large electrical transmission and distribution projects—setting standards, running audits, and being the main quality contact for clients. This is a senior role with strong pay, big-company benefits, and up to 50% travel.

Employer: Graco

Graco Location: Rogers, MN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Mon–Fri, 10 PM–6 AM)

Full-time, Pay Range: $34.25–$36.30/hour (base pay range)

Run multiple CNC machines, read blueprints, and use precision measuring tools to keep parts on spec. Great if you have (or are close to finishing) a 2-year machining degree and want steady nights, strong hourly pay, and room to grow.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Capstone Logistics, LLC Location: Rogers, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Estimated Earnings: $1,000–$1,800 per week

Schedule: Sunday–Friday, 5:00 AM or 8:00 AM until finished

Load/unload trucks, move freight, and keep the warehouse organized in a fast-paced, physical role. Weekly pay, benefits after 60 days, and chances to move up or travel to other sites if you like variety.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.