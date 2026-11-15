Rogers retail is busy right now—stores and showrooms are hiring people who like talking with customers and staying active on their feet.

Below are several solid customer service and retail roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Rogers, AR (multiple stores in district)

(multiple stores in district) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Daytime hours, potential Sundays off, and a mix of customer service + light property upkeep. You’ll help people find storage units, handle payments, meet monthly sales goals, and keep the facility clean and safe. Comes with PTO, medical plans, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line retail role helping shoppers with clothing and gear, keeping shelves stocked, and learning products so you can guide buying decisions. Full-time role with store discounts, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and sick time.

Employer: Sunrise Marine and Motorsports of Rogers

Location: Rogers, AR 72756

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year (base + commission)

Sell motorcycles, UTVs, ATVs, and marine vehicles in a high-energy, commission role with paid training and health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts. Motorcycle endorsement is required, and Spanish is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—retail and sales skills move well between stores, and Rogers employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.