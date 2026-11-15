Rogers is busy on the healthcare side right now—especially for experienced RNs. If you’re ready for a change of pace or a new unit, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time, PRN float

Salary: Not listed

This role supports multiple procedural areas (EP, Specials, Cardiac Cath Lab) and focuses on adult patients in a surgical setting. Great fit if you have 3+ years of fast-paced cardiac/specials/EP experience and like variety from room to room.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an RN who loves data and process. You’ll coordinate structural heart/cardiovascular programs, track outcomes, help design care pathways, and work closely with cardiologists and leadership.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on IR role using the full nursing process while working with a cross-functional team. Good match if you have ICU or ER experience and want to build skills in image-guided procedures.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll care for moms and newborns from low-risk labor to high-risk antenatal situations. Best for RNs who enjoy a fast-moving, team-based L&D environment and are comfortable with frequent physical activity.

Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)

Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing) Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 32-bed Level III trauma ED with a 3:1 typical ratio, seeing everything from trauma to post-op cardiac and neuro. Mercy highlights strong benefits, tuition support, and retirement match for 32+ hours per pay period.

Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)

Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing) Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step-down/PCU role using the full nursing process and coordinating care across departments. Requires BLS (with additional certs like ACLS/NRP/TNCC/PALS as needed) and comfort with frequent lifting and long periods on your feet.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another PCU opening at Mercy with similar duties: monitoring higher-acuity patients, collaborating with the care team, and upholding Mercy’s mission and service standards. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match for eligible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related units and shifts that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.