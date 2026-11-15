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Rogers
🏥 Rogers, AR Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN Roles Now Hiring
4 days ago
Rogers is busy on the healthcare side right now—especially for experienced RNs. If you’re ready for a change of pace or a new unit, these openings are worth a look.
Procedural RN Float (PRN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time, PRN float
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports multiple procedural areas (EP, Specials, Cardiac Cath Lab) and focuses on adult patients in a surgical setting. Great fit if you have 3+ years of fast-paced cardiac/specials/EP experience and like variety from room to room.
Cardiovascular Quality Coordinator
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Ideal for an RN who loves data and process. You’ll coordinate structural heart/cardiovascular programs, track outcomes, help design care pathways, and work closely with cardiologists and leadership.
Interventional Radiology Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on IR role using the full nursing process while working with a cross-functional team. Good match if you have ICU or ER experience and want to build skills in image-guided procedures.
Registered Nurse – Labor and Delivery
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll care for moms and newborns from low-risk labor to high-risk antenatal situations. Best for RNs who enjoy a fast-moving, team-based L&D environment and are comfortable with frequent physical activity.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Nights)
- Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 32-bed Level III trauma ED with a 3:1 typical ratio, seeing everything from trauma to post-op cardiac and neuro. Mercy highlights strong benefits, tuition support, and retirement match for 32+ hours per pay period.
Registered Nurse – Progressive Care Unit
- Employer: Mercy Hospital (Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step-down/PCU role using the full nursing process and coordinating care across departments. Requires BLS (with additional certs like ACLS/NRP/TNCC/PALS as needed) and comfort with frequent lifting and long periods on your feet.
Registered Nurse – Progressive Care Unit
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another PCU opening at Mercy with similar duties: monitoring higher-acuity patients, collaborating with the care team, and upholding Mercy’s mission and service standards. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match for eligible hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related units and shifts that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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