Rogers is buzzing with sales and category roles tied to Walmart and big national brands, plus a solid local hospitality sales gig. If you’re good with data, stories, or people, there’s something here for you.

Employer: The Bluebird Group

The Bluebird Group Location: Rogers, AR (in-office Tue–Thu)

(in-office Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Lead retail media strategy for big brands across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more. Great fit if you know Amazon Ads or retail media networks and like owning client results, telling stories with data, and working in a fast-moving, hands-on team.

Employer: General Mills

Location: Rogers/Bentonville, AR – Walmart Business Center

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,800 – $166,300/year

Be Walmart’s go-to partner on the frozen pizza category, shaping strategy, assortment, and planograms. This is a senior, customer-facing role with heavy analytics, category storytelling, and leadership on long-term initiatives.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,724 – $134,112/year

Support Walmart modular strategy for big Nestlé brands by turning POS and syndicated data into clear, actionable stories. Good match if you have 2+ years in category management/analytics and are comfortable with tools like Scintilla, Circana/Nielsen, and JDA/ProSpace.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Rogers, AR (Bass Pro & Embassy Suites)

Type: Full-time (around 30 hrs/week with full benefits)

Pay: $45,000 – $80,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

Promote mini-vacation packages in person and generate leads in a busy, tourist-friendly setting. Comes with full benefits at 30 hours, strong commission upside, paid training, and room to grow inside a well-known travel brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Rogers employers are growing fast, and experience here can open doors to even bigger roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.