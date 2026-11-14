Rogers has some strong factory and production roles open right now, from aerospace parts to chicken and trash bags. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Accurus Aerospace

Accurus Aerospace Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on level and experience)

Run and set up CNC vertical and horizontal machines making precision aerospace parts. You’ll read blueprints, use calipers and micrometers, and keep machines running safely in a busy shop. Must be a U.S. person (ITAR), able to stand, lift up to 100 lbs with help, and have solid work history. Accurus offers a benefits package after 30 days.

Employer: The Clorox Company

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift (6 PM – 6 AM, 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $22.60/hour + $1.25/hour night shift premium

Operate and maintain equipment that makes plastic trash bags and food storage wrap in conversion, extrusion, food, or logistics. You’ll run machines, do basic maintenance, track quality and production data, and may drive forklifts or work with robots depending on department. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k), and health benefits.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri with Saturdays, ~6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Pay: $17.85/hour

Keep Tyson’s marination line running by operating equipment, checking ingredients and temperatures, and filling out quality checks. This role is physical (climbing stairs with ingredients, basic math to track pounds) and needs 6 months of recent work history. Tyson offers PTO, 401(k), and health, dental, vision benefits.

Employer: Tyson Foods

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri with Saturdays, ~6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Pay: $17.85/hour

Operate marination equipment for diced and pressed meat, including pre-op and breakdown of tumblers, pulling ingredients, and keeping mixes at the right temperature. Expect stair climbing with ingredients, basic math, and getting a pallet jack license after 2 weeks. Same benefits package as other Tyson hourly roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.