Healthcare hiring is strong in Rogers, AR, with new roles popping up from bedside nursing to advanced surgical specialties. If you’re looking to grow your career in a fast‑growing medical hub, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy Northwest Arkansas CV Surgery)

St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy Northwest Arkansas CV Surgery) Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a 2-surgeon cardiovascular & thoracic group with dedicated CVOR team, hybrid OR with robotics, and system-wide Epic EMR. Role includes teaching with the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, strong cardiology support, and a full benefits package with bonuses, relocation help, and retirement plans.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide medically prescribed OT programs to help patients reach their best level of function. Great fit if you’re a licensed OT who enjoys direct patient care, supporting program growth, and staying within state and national practice standards.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for a diverse post-surgical population with a strong focus on orthopedics, spine, bariatrics, and urology. Ideal for RNs with solid clinical skills who like fast-paced inpatient work, collaboration with an interdisciplinary team, and hands-on patient recovery.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform high-quality diagnostic imaging while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Good match if you’re confident with positioning, radiation safety, and working closely with nurses and physicians in a team setting.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide professional nursing care in an OB/GYN practice, supporting physicians with exams, monitoring, and follow-up. Great for RNs who enjoy women’s health, detailed documentation, and a more clinic-based, patient-centered environment.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-employed cardiovascular and thoracic surgery role in a group with 2 surgeons, dedicated APPs, da Vinci robot, and advanced heart center (4 cath labs). Includes 1:3 call, Epic with DAX, teaching opportunities, and full recruiter support for negotiation, licensing, and relocation.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-employed GI position with 7 on/7 off or flexible scheduling, joining 4 physicians and 4 APPs with 4 on-campus endoscopy suites. ERCP is required; role offers academic affiliation, recruitment incentives, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rogers, AR (remote teleradiology)

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed

Fully remote teleradiology role with AM, PM, and overnight shifts available 7 days a week. Expect a broad mix of studies, minimum productivity expectations, hospital privileges, and full support for travel, housing (if needed), malpractice, and credentialing.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship / Mercy NWA

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join Mercy’s outpatient infusion and chemotherapy clinic with a 4x9 schedule, caring for oncology patients needing complex therapies. Role comes with strong benefits from day one (medical, PTO, tuition support, retirement match) and values safety, education, and compassionate care.

Employer: Independent Optometry Practice affiliated with Warby Parker

Location: Rogers, AR (Pinnacle Hills)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (comp package with base + variable pay)

Provide comprehensive eye exams next to a Warby Parker retail store, using modern digital exam lanes and EMR. Ideal for ODs who enjoy patient education, team collaboration, and perks like health coverage options, 401(k), paid time off, malpractice coverage, and free eyewear (for eligible full-time doctors).

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.