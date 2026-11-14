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Rogers
🛒 Rogers, AR Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Rogers has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.
Store Manager – Rogers, AR
- Employer: Casey's
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $54,000 – $64,700/year + quarterly & annual bonuses
This is a lead role running a Casey’s store day-to-day: team management, guest service, food prep, inventory, and scheduling. Strong benefits (401(k) with 6% match, health, paid time off) and a clear path to grow your management career.
Guest Service Specialist
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-end leader role in a specialty grocery store, guiding cashiers, keeping lines moving, and helping guests in person and with online orders. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, and full benefits for you and your family.
Associate Banker, 30 Hours – New Hope & S Promenade Branch
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: 30-hour/week (benefits-eligible) banking role
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)
Serve clients in-branch, open accounts, handle transactions, and teach customers how to use Chase’s digital tools. Good fit if you want steady hours, customer contact, and long-term growth in financial services.
Home Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1
- Location: 2110 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756
- Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Help shoppers on the sales floor in the Home department, keep displays stocked and tidy, and answer product questions. Includes Walmart’s full benefits, store discounts, and access to Live Better U (tuition and books paid for eligible programs).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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