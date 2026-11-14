Rogers has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Casey's

Casey's Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $64,700/year + quarterly & annual bonuses

This is a lead role running a Casey’s store day-to-day: team management, guest service, food prep, inventory, and scheduling. Strong benefits (401(k) with 6% match, health, paid time off) and a clear path to grow your management career.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-end leader role in a specialty grocery store, guiding cashiers, keeping lines moving, and helping guests in person and with online orders. Comes with up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, and full benefits for you and your family.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: 30-hour/week (benefits-eligible) banking role

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Serve clients in-branch, open accounts, handle transactions, and teach customers how to use Chase’s digital tools. Good fit if you want steady hours, customer contact, and long-term growth in financial services.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1

Location: 2110 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756

Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $14 – $27/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Help shoppers on the sales floor in the Home department, keep displays stocked and tidy, and answer product questions. Includes Walmart’s full benefits, store discounts, and access to Live Better U (tuition and books paid for eligible programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.